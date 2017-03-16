Pregnant Texas teen killed by train during modeling shoot
De Graff said that the operator of the Union Pacific train that struck Thompson saw her and the photographer, switched on the emergency brake and blared the horn at the pair to alert them. Mr Chatman, the father of a seven-year-old boy, said he was elated when Ms Thompson called and revealed he was going to be a father again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Navasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Lendal
|6
|How often do you jerk off? (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|PreCum101
|11
|Three face drug charges in Montgomery after rai... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jay
|1
|montgomery triangle is awesome (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Joe
|10
|Oklahoma's Episcopal bishop reflects on 'A Word... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RevKen
|2
|Looking for information on the Cruthirds family... (Jan '15)
|Feb '16
|LISA HABERMEHL MOORE
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Navasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC