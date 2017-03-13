News 11 hour ago 12:11 a.m.Loved ones...

News 11 hour ago 12:11 a.m.Loved ones celebrate the life of young woman killed by a train

Tuesday Mar 14

Family and loved ones gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to remember 19-year-old Fredzania Thompson of Navasota. Fredzania, who would have turned 20 on March 13, was killed during a train track photo shoot Friday evening in Navasota.

Navasota, TX

