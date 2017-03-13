News 11 hour ago 12:11 a.m.Loved ones celebrate the life of young woman killed by a train
Family and loved ones gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to remember 19-year-old Fredzania Thompson of Navasota. Fredzania, who would have turned 20 on March 13, was killed during a train track photo shoot Friday evening in Navasota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Navasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Lendal
|6
|How often do you jerk off? (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|PreCum101
|11
|Three face drug charges in Montgomery after rai... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jay
|1
|montgomery triangle is awesome (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Joe
|10
|Oklahoma's Episcopal bishop reflects on 'A Word... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RevKen
|2
|Looking for information on the Cruthirds family... (Jan '15)
|Feb '16
|LISA HABERMEHL MOORE
|6
|Vote For Donald Trump (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Navasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC