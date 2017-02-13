Classic Rock Coffee opens first Texas location near Houston
The Missouri-based company opened the new location in Navasota, northwest of Houston. Investors are eyeing additional locations in Spring and Pearland, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Navasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Deport
|1,110
|Noland Found Guilty of Murder (May '06)
|Jan 24
|Lendal
|6
|How often do you jerk off? (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|PreCum101
|11
|Three face drug charges in Montgomery after rai... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jay
|1
|montgomery triangle is awesome (Dec '15)
|Jun '16
|Joe
|10
|Oklahoma's Episcopal bishop reflects on 'A Word... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|RevKen
|2
|Looking for information on the Cruthirds family... (Jan '15)
|Feb '16
|LISA HABERMEHL MOORE
|6
Find what you want!
Search Navasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC