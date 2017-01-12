Chuck Norris launches Texas bottled w...

Chuck Norris launches Texas bottled water company

Chuck Norris has opened a water bottling company at his Lone Wolf Ranch in Navasota, promising to deliver "pristine water that dates back to the last Ice Age."

