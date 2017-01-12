Katherine Marie 'Rinkenbaugh' Neff
Katherine Marie Neff, 72, of Plantersville, Texas, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, at North Cypress Medical Center in Cypress, Texas. Katherine was born in Excelsior Springs, Aug. 31, 1944.
