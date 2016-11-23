$5,000 of cigarettes stolen from Coll...

$5,000 of cigarettes stolen from College Station gas station

At 2:25 a.m., the Shell Station on the corner of HWY 6 and Harvey Rd. was broken into and robbed of $5,000 in cigarettes. Security footage showed five suspects entering the gas station by prying open the front doors.

