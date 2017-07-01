DA's stance on Justice Reinvestment P...

DA's stance on Justice Reinvestment Package

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: Natchitoches Times

During the 2017 Legislative Session, a series of bills collectively called the "Justice Reinvestment Package" were debated and partially approved. The legislation was an Edwards administration initiative focused on finding ways to reduce the financial impact of incarcerating offenders while maintaining the rights of crime victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shooting in Natchitoches 2 hr His peeps 3
topless club 6 hr community stardards 23
school supplies 13 hr da realest 8
Arrington Estates 16 hr Moopscooter 12
Donald trump is a poo poo head 18 hr Sam jones 1
Rick knowlin you poo poo head 19 hr Sam jones 1
F**k Natchitoches City Police Tue Oooo 6
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,827 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC