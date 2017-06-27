Woman on probation on drug conviction faces new charges
Booking records show 35-year-old Casey Long Davis, of the 700 block of US Highway 71 in Coushatta, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of second-offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Natchitoches sheriff's deputies say they arrested Davis after stopping a 2009 Dodge pickup on a traffic violation on US 71 north of Campti about 3:40 p.m. June 23. Authorities say a search of the truck she was driving turned up a small bag containing about 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 13 suspected Alprazolam narcotic pills, syringes and drug paraphernalia.
