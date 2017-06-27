Woman on probation on drug conviction...

Woman on probation on drug conviction faces new charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Booking records show 35-year-old Casey Long Davis, of the 700 block of US Highway 71 in Coushatta, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count each of second-offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Natchitoches sheriff's deputies say they arrested Davis after stopping a 2009 Dodge pickup on a traffic violation on US 71 north of Campti about 3:40 p.m. June 23. Authorities say a search of the truck she was driving turned up a small bag containing about 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 13 suspected Alprazolam narcotic pills, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darius McCray 6 hr Kelly 19
Natchitoches Hospital needs to be SHUT DOWN!!!!! (Oct '08) 6 hr bumper 252
Who has herps at the hospital (Aug '12) 6 hr LilChung 38
Natchitoches Hospital (Dec '11) 6 hr Response 44
nrmc again (Dec '08) 7 hr Dr Feelgood 30
ADON at NRMC (Jul '09) 7 hr Ditto 128
Rick knowlin took our tax money and built him a... 9 hr ricks homie 6
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC