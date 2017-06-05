Volunteers needed for 2017 Folk Festival

Volunteers needed for 2017 Folk Festival

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

The Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University is looking for volunteers to help with the 2017 Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival July 14-15. Volunteers experience the Festival from within by helping with security, the Country Store, KidFest, silent auction, information table and other positions as needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic abuse 5 hr Hit-A-Lick 15
Melise Lacaze AKA Melise Calhoun 6 hr Dezzy 5
Darius McCray 8 hr Lol 10
Aunt Jemima won Miss USA Sun GTH Lt Dan 9
D.C. and the ratchets that work there Sun Question 6
Meth Head Sat Freedom paid in f... 4
Why does Tiger Woods only date White women? (Apr '13) Jun 3 Jim Gribble 57
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC