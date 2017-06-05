Volunteers needed for 2017 Folk Festival
The Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University is looking for volunteers to help with the 2017 Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival July 14-15. Volunteers experience the Festival from within by helping with security, the Country Store, KidFest, silent auction, information table and other positions as needed.
