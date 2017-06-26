Tornado Warning issued for Natchitoches, Red River parishes
The National Weather Service issued the warning around 5:30 a.m. and it was put into effect until 6:15 a.m. Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young estimated that the storm was about 11 miles west of Campti and very close to Powhatan around 5:30 a.m. Red River sheriff's office reports trees down on Layfield Hughes Road and high water on Edwards Adams Road in Coushatta.
