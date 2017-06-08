Tennis Center Opening

Tennis Center Opening

The Natchitoches Tennis Center opened two new courts May 20. Following the opening, Tennis Director Willie Paz held a Play Day for youth ages 10 and under. From left are Paz, Kate Perkins, Olivia Vickers, Eden Laurence and hitting the target is Makayla Knueppel.

