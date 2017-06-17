Stream of Traffic
The City of Natchitoches advises the public that Second Street, between the south end of the Natchitoches Events Center and Horn Street is now open to one way traffic from south to north toward Texas Street as of Thursday, June 15. The road was closed for reconstruction efforts.
