Search underway for escaped Pollock federal inmates The two escaped inmates are Tremmell Armstead, 39, of New Orleans and Michael Casson, 41, of Natchitoches. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/06/16/search-underway-escaped-pollock-federal-inmates/403369001/ A search is underway for two missing inmates from Pollock's minimum-security federal prison, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office.

