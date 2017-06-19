Powhatan man again accused of taking ...

Powhatan man again accused of taking farm equipment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The latest arrest of 18-year-old Carl Mobley has him being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable valued at more than $10,000. Mobley, of the 200 block of North Railroad Street in Powhatan, is accused of taking a 2006 John Deere 6420 Cabover tractor with a front loader from a field in the Cloutierville area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keedy Robinson 1 hr Roslin 6
NPSB Personell Cuts 5 hr Notastateworker 80
ashley gardner (Aug '11) 6 hr JustAnotherDick 11
Sneaky Two Faced Side Bitch (Aug '16) 7 hr Wwjd 11
Charlotte Johnson Taylor Tue Let Her Go 13
NJHS faculty need a reality check Tue eddie 17
Egypt is black Tue Gods Chosen Ones 1
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Natchitoches Parish was issued at June 21 at 2:57PM CDT

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC