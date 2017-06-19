Powhatan man again accused of taking farm equipment
The latest arrest of 18-year-old Carl Mobley has him being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable valued at more than $10,000. Mobley, of the 200 block of North Railroad Street in Powhatan, is accused of taking a 2006 John Deere 6420 Cabover tractor with a front loader from a field in the Cloutierville area.
