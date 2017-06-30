Natchitoches Sheriff looking for miss...

Natchitoches Sheriff looking for missing 23-year old woman

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a west Natchitoches Parish woman reported missing to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones. Deputies are currently looking for 23-year-old Cynthia D. Orsborn, W/F, Height 5 ft, 5 inches, 121 pounds, with blonde shoulder length hair and hazel eyes of Marthaville, La.

