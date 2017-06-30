Natchitoches Sheriff looking for missing 23-year old woman
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a west Natchitoches Parish woman reported missing to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones. Deputies are currently looking for 23-year-old Cynthia D. Orsborn, W/F, Height 5 ft, 5 inches, 121 pounds, with blonde shoulder length hair and hazel eyes of Marthaville, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick knowlin is such an asspipe
|8 min
|Political Correct...
|2
|Darius McCray
|11 hr
|Response
|78
|topless club
|11 hr
|Tugboat
|6
|Arrington Estates
|17 hr
|Tugboat
|11
|Who wants to join me in NAMBLA? (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Little Chung Nguyen
|4
|"Bluster"
|Tue
|Barry jones
|7
|Rod Mac
|Mon
|hater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC