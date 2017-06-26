Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival set for July 14-15
The 38th annual Natchitoches-Northwestern Folk Festival will be held July 14-15 in Prather Coliseum on the Northwestern State University campus. Festival hours are 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darius McCray
|2 hr
|Kelly
|19
|Natchitoches Hospital needs to be SHUT DOWN!!!!! (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|bumper
|252
|Who has herps at the hospital (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|LilChung
|38
|Natchitoches Hospital (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Response
|44
|nrmc again (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dr Feelgood
|30
|ADON at NRMC (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Ditto
|128
|Rick knowlin took our tax money and built him a...
|5 hr
|ricks homie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC