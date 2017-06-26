Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival set fo...

Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival set for July 14-15

The 38th annual Natchitoches-Northwestern Folk Festival will be held July 14-15 in Prather Coliseum on the Northwestern State University campus. Festival hours are 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

