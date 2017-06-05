LSMSA seniors earn special recognition during ceremony

Several members of the Class of 2017 at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches were presented with special awards during the Senior Recognition Ceremony held May 19 in the A.A. Fredericks auditorium located on the campus of Northwestern State University. The Spirit of Louisiana School award recognizes a student whose actions and character best exemplify the school's spirit of hard work, perseverance, spirit of camaraderie, involvement and service to the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.