LSMSA celebrates 33rd graduating class during commencement ceremony

One hundred and four seniors comprised the 33rd graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, and they took part in a commencement ceremony on May 20 in Prather Coliseum on the campus of Northwestern State University. "We are here to make this a truly memorable day so that you can look on the accomplishments the day celebrates with pride and appreciation," said Steve Horton, executive director.

