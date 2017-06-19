LSMSA celebrates 33rd graduating class during commencement ceremony
One hundred and four seniors comprised the 33rd graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, and they participated in their commencement ceremony on May 20 in Prather Coliseum located on the campus of Northwestern State University. "We are here to make this a truly memorable day so that you can look on the accomplishments the day celebrates with pride and appreciation," said Steve Horton, executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School board meeting tonight at 5!!!
|2 hr
|get real
|12
|NPSB Personell Cuts
|9 hr
|McLovin
|81
|Egypt is black
|11 hr
|Freedom paid in f...
|2
|Keedy Robinson
|14 hr
|Roslin
|6
|ashley gardner (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|JustAnotherDick
|11
|Sneaky Two Faced Side Bitch (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|Wwjd
|11
|Charlotte Johnson Taylor
|Tue
|Let Her Go
|13
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC