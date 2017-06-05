Louisiana Legislature uses Sunday to ...

Louisiana Legislature uses Sunday to prepare for final drive to adjournment

Both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature convened in a rare Sunday meeting to vote on a few bills, but mostly to prepare to dash through the final four days of the session. Legislators are scheduled to spend time Monday tackling an overhaul of the state criminal justice system.

