Know before you go: International Day of Yoga

The new amphitheater in Natchitoches City Park will be the location for the first International Day of Yoga program Wednesday, June 21 starting at 6 p.m. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2014 designating June 21 as International Yoga Day for all nations. This program is meant to be a great opportunity for those interested in yoga, especially ones that are looking to get their feet wet and want to continue with the practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.