Know before you go: International Day of Yoga
The new amphitheater in Natchitoches City Park will be the location for the first International Day of Yoga program Wednesday, June 21 starting at 6 p.m. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2014 designating June 21 as International Yoga Day for all nations. This program is meant to be a great opportunity for those interested in yoga, especially ones that are looking to get their feet wet and want to continue with the practice.
