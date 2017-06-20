Jeremy Daniel Key, 41
After about 24 hours, Red River and Natchitoches authorities still are on the lookout for a man wanted in Red River Parish on a charge of attempted murder. The Red River Sheriff's Office notified the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday that 41-year-old Jeremy Daniel Key might be driving into Natchitoches Parish.
