Eight students receive recognition for completing associate's degree

Honored May 19 for completing degree requirements for an associate's degree from Northwestern State University while attending high school at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, from left, Michael Mayeux, Elizabeth Long, Stephen Watson, MyChel Robinson, Brendan Nalbone, Karleigh Gwyn and Rachel Mendoza. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CRYSTAL EVANS -- Honored May 19 for completing degree requirements for an associate's degree from Northwestern State University while attending high school at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, from left, Michael Mayeux, Elizabeth Long, Stephen Watson, MyChel Robinson, Brendan Nalbone, Karleigh Gwyn and Rachel Mendoza.

