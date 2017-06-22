continue reading
President Sandy McNeely, left, inducted William "Bill" Cross into the Natchitoches Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution during a meeting Saturday, June 17. Cross was presented with the official certificate of membership and the Blue and Buff SAR recognition rosette.
