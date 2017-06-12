Community Info Session on Investing in Tax-Distressed Real Estate

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. CST, Natchitoches Parish Government and the City of Natchitoches will partner with CivicSource to hold a community information session on purchasing tax-distressed real estate at the Natchitoches Art Center, located at 716 Second St. The event is free and open to the public. Interested citizens will learn how to purchase tax-distressed real estate with title insurance.

