Community Info Session on Investing in Tax-Distressed Real Estate
On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. CST, Natchitoches Parish Government and the City of Natchitoches will partner with CivicSource to hold a community information session on purchasing tax-distressed real estate at the Natchitoches Art Center, located at 716 Second St. The event is free and open to the public. Interested citizens will learn how to purchase tax-distressed real estate with title insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Croce 1973 (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|Tugboat
|916
|Domestic abuse
|9 hr
|Hate Dad
|25
|NPSB Personell Cuts
|21 hr
|smh
|40
|pleasure pools (Mar '11)
|22 hr
|Freedom paid in f...
|30
|House cleaning
|22 hr
|two chicks
|10
|School board meeting tonight at 5!!!
|Wed
|Hello
|8
|Real very dark black peoplle called the black s...
|Tue
|George jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC