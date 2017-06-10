City unfurls Ol' Glory
The city of Natchitoches can expect to see Ol' Glory proudly flying at local businesses for Flag Day June 14. Since 1973, the Natchitoches Lions Club has sponsored the Bob Wangenstein American Flag Project. The Flag Project can be credited for the patriotic touch to the city on seven national holidays.
