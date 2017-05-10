Suspect Arrested After Tip From the Public
On May 8, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM Officers with The Natchitoches Police Department identified a third passenger of the vehicle. Quandarious Williams, 18, was charged with illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated flight from an officer.
