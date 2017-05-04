Student earns degree thanks to school's support
Northwest Louisiana Technical College Natchitoches Campus serves all students regardless of any challenge or background. A student who knows the meaning of work ethic and perseverance is Deundra Owens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A,colored man was hanged he raped a white women
|6 hr
|Amy long
|1
|Rehab for nurses
|6 hr
|loml2693
|1
|Does Snake Away Work? (May '09)
|7 hr
|Lmgmts
|73
|Sonny Doughnut has roaches in my Doughnut box t...
|8 hr
|Word
|3
|I was told owner of Sonnys Doughnuts was an Ill...
|9 hr
|Joe
|1
|Reparations No Way
|9 hr
|Little Chung Nguyen
|4
|I saw a big rat at Sonny Doughnuts this morning...
|9 hr
|Mee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC