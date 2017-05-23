Seniors at LSMSA enjoy banquet hosted by the Parents Council
The Louisiana School of Math, Science, and the Arts Class of 2017 gathers in Natchitoches on May 7. The class celebrated as the end of their high school careers drew near with a Senior Banquet at Mariner's Restaurant. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CRYSTAL EVANS -- The Louisiana School of Math, Science, and the Arts Class of 2017 gathers in Natchitoches on May 7. The class celebrated as the end of their high school careers drew near with a Senior Banquet at Mariner's Restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse
|2 hr
|Lol
|2
|People stare at people way to much
|13 hr
|Freedom paid in f...
|5
|NJHS faculty need a reality check
|13 hr
|trace
|10
|Bye Felicia
|Tue
|Kaylie
|4
|Miniature Schnauzers are the worst dogs ever (Feb '08)
|Tue
|EBJR2
|105
|Barry LaCaze child raper
|Tue
|Cookie Lyon
|15
|future expectations (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Response
|15
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC