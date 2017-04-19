Natchitoches Man Arrested for Possession and Intent to Distribute Ecstasy

Agents of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and Louisiana Probation and Parole arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics charges. According to a Task Force Official, on 4/19/2017 Agents with Louisiana Probation and Parole and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested 36-year-old Michael R. Sam for the following offenses: The arrest occurred during an investigation that stemmed from a consensual search of a residence.

