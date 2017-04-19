Natchitoches Man Arrested for Possession and Intent to Distribute Ecstasy
Agents of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and Louisiana Probation and Parole arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics charges. According to a Task Force Official, on 4/19/2017 Agents with Louisiana Probation and Parole and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested 36-year-old Michael R. Sam for the following offenses: The arrest occurred during an investigation that stemmed from a consensual search of a residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dude hit my truck and drove off
|9 hr
|DOC
|1
|All respect to Brandon Jones. RIP classmate bu...
|21 hr
|Jerry white
|5
|Dr. Teresa Hill (Aug '13)
|23 hr
|Youre So Ignorant
|11
|Nightlife
|Tue
|Jerry white
|6
|This is crazy
|Tue
|Blackcane
|3
|where can i take my iphone to get jailbroken????? (May '11)
|Tue
|SevD
|103
|cwc (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Shygirl
|24
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC