Natchitoches man accused of sexual relationship with teen

Thursday May 11 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Booking records show being 32-year-old Barry LaCaze is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Natchitoches police arrested LaCaze on May 10 as a result of a complaint filed two days by the 16-year-old's mother, the Police Department reports.

