Natchitoches Central High School and Lakeview High School valedictorians were honored at a dessert reception Tuesday, May 2 at 4 p.m. at the School Board office. The reception was coordinated by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Natchitoches Alumnae Chapter, Melanie McCain, Brenda Melder and Em Horton.

