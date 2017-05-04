MRS. Ida Gaye Dinkins April 26, 2017

MRS. Ida Gaye Dinkins April 26, 2017

Funeral services will be celebrated at Asbury United Methodist Church, 704 5th St., Natchitoches, Friday, May 5 at 12:30 p. m. with burial following in the St. Mark Methodist Church Cemetery on Eight Mile Loop .

