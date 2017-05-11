MRS. Evelyn Jones
Sept. 9, 1934 - May 2, 2017 A memorial service honoring the legacy of Mrs. Evelyn Johnson Johnson will be celebrated at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 815 Fifth St., Natchitoches, Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. where the Elder Alfred Houston is pastor and will officiate the service.
