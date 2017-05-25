Mr. Lonnie Dell Calhoun
Homegoing services will be Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at Abundant Life Church, 618 Ben Drive, Natchitoches. Services will be officiated by the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it legal in Texas to marry your first cousin? (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Kenneth
|24
|Domestic abuse
|8 hr
|Cookie Lyon
|10
|Trailer/MobileHome/House for Rent ?!
|9 hr
|Wonderingyo
|9
|NJHS faculty need a reality check
|16 hr
|trace
|12
|People stare at people way to much
|20 hr
|Tugboat
|6
|Bye Felicia
|Tue
|Kaylie
|4
|Miniature Schnauzers are the worst dogs ever (Feb '08)
|May 23
|EBJR2
|105
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC