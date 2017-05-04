Mr. Brandon Jones

May 05, 1986 - April 28, 2017 Celebration of Life service will be at the Natchitoches Events Center on Second Street, Natchitoches, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. with burial following in the St. Davis Baptist Church Cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the Events Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to service time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.