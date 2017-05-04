Maggio appointed NSU President

Maggio appointed NSU President

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Natchitoches Times

Dr. Chris Maggio was appointed as president of Northwestern State University Thursday by the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System. The appointment is effective May 12. Maggio was selected as the university's 19th president in a unanimous vote of the board following a four-month national search.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melise Lacaze AKA Melise Calhoun 3 hr Jenniferinthe mix 3
Love of Allah 6 hr The Real Truth 4
Topless Bar in Natchitoches For or Against 8 hr Justice 1
I was told owner of Sonnys Doughnuts was an Ill... 14 hr Fedup 3
Kwantianna parker(dumb bixch) 15 hr Alvinrays_gf 2
So who knows anything about AlvinRay Helaire fr... 16 hr Alvin_ray_gf 3
Poll The Double Tax At Walmart (May '10) 20 hr Rico 30
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC