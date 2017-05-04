Maggio appointed NSU President
Dr. Chris Maggio was appointed as president of Northwestern State University Thursday by the Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System. The appointment is effective May 12. Maggio was selected as the university's 19th president in a unanimous vote of the board following a four-month national search.
