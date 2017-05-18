LSMSA Foundation hands out goodie bags to students before final exams

From left, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts juniors Tomas Parker, of Natchitoches, and Jayme Kirkland, of Baton Rouge, receive goodie bags from LSMSA Foundation Executive Director Katja Thomakos and Assistant Director Angela Robinson. In preparation for finals, which began May 10, the foundation provided goodie bags of snacks and study prep items for students in the lobby of the Center for Performance and Technology.

