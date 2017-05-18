LSMSA Foundation hands out goodie bags to students before final exams
From left, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts juniors Tomas Parker, of Natchitoches, and Jayme Kirkland, of Baton Rouge, receive goodie bags from LSMSA Foundation Executive Director Katja Thomakos and Assistant Director Angela Robinson. In preparation for finals, which began May 10, the foundation provided goodie bags of snacks and study prep items for students in the lobby of the Center for Performance and Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bye Felicia
|10 hr
|Lol
|1
|Sharee brown down bad
|11 hr
|Nunu
|1
|12 hr
|Little Chung Nguyen
|2
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|15 hr
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Daddy's little redneck (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|Little Chung Nguyen
|5
|future expectations (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Wisdom
|13
|Barry LaCaze child raper
|Wed
|Little Chung Nguyen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC