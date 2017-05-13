Legends Gala featured LSUfootball head coach Ed Orgeron
Natchitoches saw a friendly face return for the Northwestern State Annual Legends Gala, Ed Orgeron Friday, May 5. Orgeron came to NSU as a football standout and started off his coaching career under Sam Goodwin. The event, benefitting the Demons Unlimited Foundation, was located in Natchitoches for the first time.
