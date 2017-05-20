Laney Thomas Walker Jr.
Laney Thomas Walker Jr., 74, of Natchitoches, formerly of Leesville and Waterproof, passed peacefully in his sleep Monday, May 15, 2017. Laney wanted to be remembered as "A good ol' boy from Waterproof."
