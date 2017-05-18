Juniors at LSMSA receive senior rings during annual ceremony
Members of the junior class at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, along with parents, teachers, mentors and other students, participate in the senior ring ceremony held at the school in Natchitoches on April 29. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY CRYSTAL EVANS -- Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts junior class president Claire Leming, of St. Francisville, speaks at the ring ceremony held April 29 at the school in Natchitoches.
