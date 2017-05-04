Jay Dardenne to deliver commencement ...

Jay Dardenne to deliver commencement address at LSMSA

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Advocate

The public is invited to attend the 33rd commencement ceremony for the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts to be held at 2 p.m. on May 20 in Prather Coliseum on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Dardenne was appointed as commissioner in January 2016 by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

