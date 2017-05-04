Jay Dardenne to deliver commencement address at LSMSA
The public is invited to attend the 33rd commencement ceremony for the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts to be held at 2 p.m. on May 20 in Prather Coliseum on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Dardenne was appointed as commissioner in January 2016 by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
