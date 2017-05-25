George Washington

George Washington

Funeral Services will be celebrated at the Agape Love Center Church, 1515 Texas St., Natchitoches, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. with burial following in the St. Savior Baptist Church Cemetery at Cane River.

