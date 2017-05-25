Case of negligent homicide of child heading to court
A Natchitoches case featured in an Associated Press-USA Today Network special investigation will head to court on July 11. Case of negligent homicide of child heading to court A Natchitoches case featured in an Associated Press-USA Today Network special investigation will head to court on July 11. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/local/2017/05/25/case-negligent-homicide-child-heading-court/102100804/ Children under age 12 die from gun accidents in the United States about once a week, on average. Almost every death begins with the same basic circumstances: an unsecured and loaded gun, a guardian's lapse in attention.
