Burglary suspect caught when he returned to scene days later
A Natchitoches man is in jail after being found in a closet in a house he is suspected of burglarizing five days earlier. Now 20-year-old Artrell D. Griffin is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on two counts of simple burglary.
