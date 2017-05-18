Burglary suspect caught when he retur...

Burglary suspect caught when he returned to scene days later

Wednesday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Natchitoches man is in jail after being found in a closet in a house he is suspected of burglarizing five days earlier. Now 20-year-old Artrell D. Griffin is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on two counts of simple burglary.

Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

