Bill recognizing Natchitoches Tribe moves to Senate
The House passed 86-1 Thursday House Concurrent Resolution 15 by Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches, officially recognizing the Natchitoches Tribe of Louisiana as a state Indian tribe. It now goes to the Senate.
