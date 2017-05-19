Bill recognizing Natchitoches Tribe m...

Bill recognizing Natchitoches Tribe moves to Senate

Friday May 19 Read more: The Town Talk

The House passed 86-1 Thursday House Concurrent Resolution 15 by Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches, officially recognizing the Natchitoches Tribe of Louisiana as a state Indian tribe. It now goes to the Senate.

