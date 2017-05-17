Banquet recognizes accomplishments of FSP members at LSMSA
Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts students, faculty and guests gathered April 29 at the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training on April 29 to recognize new members and award winners during the 11th annual banquet celebrating the Future Scientist Program at the school.
