Alford: Louisiana's everlasting sales tax debate
If the Louisiana Legislature wants to take the public's temperature on the popularity of sales taxes, the elections held in 46 parishes this past weekend offer a quick and dirty read, says Jeremy Alford in his latest column. Voters on Saturday defeated 80% of the ballot initiatives that promoted either renewals, rededications or increases, Alford notes, adding only voters in Natchitoches and Richland opted to pay more in local sales taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is crazy
|26 min
|Blackcane
|3
|All respect to Brandon Jones. RIP classmate bu...
|30 min
|Little Chung Nguyen
|4
|where can i take my iphone to get jailbroken????? (May '11)
|3 hr
|SevD
|103
|cwc (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|Shygirl
|24
|food stamps and crawfish (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Cajun Miss
|222
|Nightlife
|Mon
|Texas
|5
|I break in your house and steal your stuff tonight
|Sun
|Freedom paid in f...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC