Alford: Louisiana's everlasting sales tax debate

If the Louisiana Legislature wants to take the public's temperature on the popularity of sales taxes, the elections held in 46 parishes this past weekend offer a quick and dirty read, says Jeremy Alford in his latest column. Voters on Saturday defeated 80% of the ballot initiatives that promoted either renewals, rededications or increases, Alford notes, adding only voters in Natchitoches and Richland opted to pay more in local sales taxes.

