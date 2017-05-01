Alford: Louisiana's everlasting sales tax debate

If the Louisiana Legislature wants to take the public's temperature on the popularity of sales taxes, the elections held in 46 parishes this past weekend offer a quick and dirty read, says Jeremy Alford in his latest column. Voters on Saturday defeated 80% of the ballot initiatives that promoted either renewals, rededications or increases, Alford notes, adding only voters in Natchitoches and Richland opted to pay more in local sales taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.