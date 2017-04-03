Woman accused of conspiring with inmate to distribute meth

Authorities reportedly found 138 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $14,000 in the residence of 43-year-old Yumekie James in the 100 block of Tally Street in Campti. Authorities say 29-year-old Zantari Smith, of Campti, already was in jail on narcotics charges when 43-year-old Yumekie James was arrested March 31 at her residence in the 100 block of Tally Street in Campti.

