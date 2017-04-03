Woman accused of conspiring with inmate to distribute meth
Authorities reportedly found 138 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $14,000 in the residence of 43-year-old Yumekie James in the 100 block of Tally Street in Campti. Authorities say 29-year-old Zantari Smith, of Campti, already was in jail on narcotics charges when 43-year-old Yumekie James was arrested March 31 at her residence in the 100 block of Tally Street in Campti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wee tee baseball
|12 hr
|fatherofone
|8
|All blacks need to be euthanized (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|Dontworry
|12
|where can i take my iphone to get jailbroken????? (May '11)
|13 hr
|Salvador
|100
|Blacks like to eat dog food and cat food in a bag
|22 hr
|Danny weaver
|1
|Townhome Available
|Mon
|anonymous121
|8
|Fake ass town
|Mon
|Disgusted
|1
|cops in campti
|Apr 1
|Dumb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC