Winnsboro church keeps Easter Rock alive

Winnsboro church keeps Easter Rock alive

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Daily World

A century-old plantation church along Louisiana 4 is the last known site of Easter Rock, a ritual that dates from slavery. Winnsboro church keeps Easter Rock alive A century-old plantation church along Louisiana 4 is the last known site of Easter Rock, a ritual that dates from slavery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Provencal School 4 hr PTown Hottie 9
steve magee is a queer anyway he's gay bisexual. (Mar '10) 14 hr commie all the way 3
Gay pride (Jan '12) 15 hr Little Chung Nguyen 4
Name some women that will get down for some cha... Mon Little Chung Nguyen 3
How many employees work at Marco? Mon Luck 1
Why do white people have sex with their own fam... (May '11) Mon whites teach you ... 104
danny slaughter (Jan '11) Mon White boy 12
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC